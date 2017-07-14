French President Emmanuel Macron winks at President Donald Trump during a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
July 14, 2017 3:09 AM

Gilt and guns: Macron wants to be Europe's go-to for Trump

By LORI HINNANT and VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is positioning himself as the indispensable intermediary between Europe and Donald Trump.

Macron made a point of detailing both the long history of ties between France and America and the areas where he and Trump disagree as he hosted the U.S. president for a Bastille Day visit.

But Macron made clear it was in the spirit of bluntness between friends, even offering a conspiratorial wink during a press conference featuring the two men.

Trump's trip has included a gilded tour of one of France's most storied monuments and dinner at the Eiffel Tower. He'll be the guest of honor at Friday's Bastille Day military parade.

