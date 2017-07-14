Confusion over how anti-abortion bill could affect St. Louis

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd during an anti-abortion rally in the Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are considering a lengthy abortion bill to add more regulations to the procedure and target a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination based on reproductive health decisions. Greitens said he called lawmakers back to the Capitol in part because of the local ordinance. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File David Carson