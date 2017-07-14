Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo named honorary deputy sheriff

FILE- In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely Jan. 24, 2017, swims outside for the first time with her father Henry, right, as her mother Bibi, left, watches in the pool of the zoo's Hippo Cove exhibit in Cincinnati. Hamilton County’s sheriff and several deputies presented Fiona and her team of caretakers with a certificate naming the hippo as an honorary deputy sheriff on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP Michelle Curley