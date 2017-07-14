Judges to hear arguments in Maryland redistricting suit

A three-judge panel is scheduled to hear arguments in a federal lawsuit against Maryland's congressional redistricting map.
The hearing is scheduled for U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Friday.
The panel will hear arguments about whether to stay the case while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a similar case in Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering.
Plaintiffs in the Maryland case contend state officials redrew Maryland's eight congressional districts based on party registration and voting histories. They're asking the panel to prevent the state from enforcing the map, which was approved in 2011 after the 2010 census.
