Ex-Peru president, wife detained in corruption investigation

Peru's former President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia stop to talk with journalists as they leave the headquarters of Peru's National Party where they met with their lawyers, in Lima, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Prosecutors in Peru have requested the arrest of the former leader who governed Peru between 2011 and 2016 and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo