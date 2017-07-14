AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, with the lights off, opposition Senators Gleisi Hoffmann, far left, Fatima Bezerra, center middle, and Vanessa Grazziotin, far right, top, address the press as they sit in the Senate leader area to prevent a vote on labor reform in Brasilia, Brazil. Ruling party Senate leaders turned off the lights to leave opposition Senators in the dark as they aimed to prevent a vote on President Michel Temer's proposal to loosen labor rules, trim pension benefits and set a minimum retirement age.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, a supporter holds an official presidential portrait of Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa before he departs for Belgium, in Quito, Ecuador. The outgoing president left the country to live with his family in Europe.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, farmers from northern Paraguay meet at their camp in the Plaza de Armas in downtown Asuncion, Paraguay. The farmers have been in the capital since Monday to demand that the government forgives their debts accumulated due to failed harvests.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
In this June 12, 2017 photo, 21-year-old Nelida Soto poses for a portrait in the Sinakara Valley, in Peru's Cusco region, during the Qoyllur Rit'i festival, translated from the Quechua language as Snow Star. Soto, who represents the Tahuantinsuyo nation, performs in a dance called "Chunchaca" which venerates Our Lady of Mount Carmel known locally as Mamacha Carmen. "Mamacha" is Quechua for the word "virgin".
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, protesters representing forcibly sterilized women by the government during the presidency of Alberto Fujimori, perform during a march in Lima, Peru. Peruvian President Pedro Kuczynski said on Friday that a group of doctors will help him determine whether or not to release ex-president Alberto Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years prison, with a "medical pardon."
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
In this June 17, 2017 photo, a boy sits on the stairs of the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Maua, a building that originally was a hotel, is among about 15 previously abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic downtown that are "occupied" by the Front for the Fight for Housing and other associated fair housing groups.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, worker Karina Lopez stands next to her team after clashes with police outside the PepsiCo plant on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Hundreds of police and security agents clashed Thursday with the former PepsiCo employees after resisting eviction from the plant. Workers had occupied the plant after PepsiCo closed the plant last month for logistical reasons.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
In this June 30, 2017 photo, boys who practice parkour do tricks at a traffic light to earn money from drivers, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz State, Mexico.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 photo, rescue workers and police work the scene after a deadly bus accident in Lima, Peru. Peruvian officials said a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills.
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, worker's Party president Sen. Gleisi Hoffmann wipes sweat from the face of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the end of a brief speech he delivered at the party's headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Silva launched a defiant public defense Thursday after being convicted of corruption and money laundering, accusing his political opponents of trying to prevent him from becoming president again.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
In this early Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, a man shot earlier lies on a road in the town of Navolato, Sinaloa State, Mexico. Fifty-nine AK type and AR-15 casings were found in the area. Despite President Enrique Pena Nieto's promises of a safer nation when he came to office five years ago, violence is outpacing even the darkest days of the drug war launched by his predecessor.
Enric Marti
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, rescue workers use a crane to lift a vehicle that drove into a sinkhole on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico. A father and son were killed when the deep sinkhole swallowed their car on Wednesday morning. Civil protection rescuers reached the rubble-covered Volkswagen Jetta lying on its roof at the bottom of the hole in the afternoon, after working for more than eight hours on the closed section of road.
Tony Rivera
AP Photo
In this June 16, 2017 photo, Beneche Dadou, 20, smokes a cigarette and drinks clairin, a sugar-based alcoholic drink, at the Ti Jean distillery where it's made in Leogane, Haiti, as he takes a break from hauling bagasse, the fiber left over after pressing the juice from the cane. A liter of clairin sells for about $1.36, one-eighth the price of the least expensive bottle of Barbancourt. That price tag makes all the difference in a country where about 60 percent of the population gets by on less than $2 a day.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
