The Latest: Ex-Peru leader, wife surrender for detention

A woman protests against former president Ollanta Humala, outside the courtroom where prosecutor German Juarez asked that Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia be placed under arrest, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, June 12, 2017. The sign she holds reads in Spanish "Prison for Ollanta, 'Capt. Carlos,' corrupt and murderer of Madre Mia," referring to Humala's stint as an army officer in the Madre Mia region of the country. Prosecutors in Peru have requested the arrest of former President Humala who governed Peru between 2011 and 2016 and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Martin Mejia AP Photo