July 13, 2017 7:38 PM

Virginia Dems lining up to run for Congress in age of Trump

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The Trump effect is having an early impact on the 2018 contests for Congress.

Virginia Democrats are lining up to run for Congress, motivated by their opposition to the president. And a Trump-like Republican is promising to run a "vicious, ruthless" U.S. Senate campaign next year that Trump supporters will relish.

Several Democrats have already announced candidacies for next year's elections, including several political newcomers and candidates in Republican-leaning districts. Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said more announcements are coming as Trump has spurred many people to run.

Former Trump state campaign chairman Corey Stewart, who last month narrowly lost a bid to be the GOP candidate for governor, said he's now running for the U.S. Senate and will do so as a "vicious, ruthless, Republican conservative fighter."

