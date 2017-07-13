More Politics News

July 13, 2017 7:31 PM

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush reminisce about presidencies

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush shared memories about their political careers and presidencies with graduates of their Presidential Leadership Scholars program.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center at Southern Methodist University hosted the graduation ceremony Thursday.

The pair spent about 45 minutes answering questions from a moderator before standing with graduates for photographs.

Participants in the leadership program hear from former high-ranking officials, including Clinton and Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

View More Video