More Politics News

July 13, 2017 6:25 PM

Hearing on redistricting schedule, election set for July 27

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A federal court has called a hearing for this month as its judges determine when new North Carolina legislative districts should be redrawn by the General Assembly and whether a special election under altered boundaries is warranted.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles' order Thursday told lawyers for the state, Republican legislators and voters who sued to come to Greensboro on July 27 to offer arguments and possibly witnesses.

The District Court has the case again after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a three-judge panel's ruling throwing out 28 House and Senate districts as illegal racial gerrymanders. It's now deciding the next steps. The plaintiffs want a special election this fall. GOP lawmakers want to wait until November 2018. Eagles also granted the state NAACP's request to weigh in.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video