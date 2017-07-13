Hearing on redistricting schedule, election set for July 27

A federal court has called a hearing for this month as its judges determine when new North Carolina legislative districts should be redrawn by the General Assembly and whether a special election under altered boundaries is warranted.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles' order Thursday told lawyers for the state, Republican legislators and voters who sued to come to Greensboro on July 27 to offer arguments and possibly witnesses.
The District Court has the case again after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a three-judge panel's ruling throwing out 28 House and Senate districts as illegal racial gerrymanders. It's now deciding the next steps. The plaintiffs want a special election this fall. GOP lawmakers want to wait until November 2018. Eagles also granted the state NAACP's request to weigh in.
