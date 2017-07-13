More Politics News

July 13, 2017 6:14 PM

Black bear reportedly spotted in southeast Iowa bean field

The Associated Press
OSKALOOSA, Iowa

State officials are testing fur found at the site of a black bear sighting in southeastern Iowa.

The Oskaloosa Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2t8LqxD ) that the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office received a report of a black bear strolling through a soybean field on Wednesday.

Officials were not able to find a bear, but officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected fur samples believed to belong to a black bear for testing.

Officials say there have been multiple bear sightings reported in the area in recent weeks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video