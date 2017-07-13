Black bear reportedly spotted in southeast Iowa bean field

State officials are testing fur found at the site of a black bear sighting in southeastern Iowa.
The Oskaloosa Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2t8LqxD ) that the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office received a report of a black bear strolling through a soybean field on Wednesday.
Officials were not able to find a bear, but officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected fur samples believed to belong to a black bear for testing.
Officials say there have been multiple bear sightings reported in the area in recent weeks.
