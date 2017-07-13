More Politics News

July 13, 2017 4:57 PM

Phoenix businesswoman gets prison for $50M bank fraud scheme

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A Phoenix businesswoman who fraudulently obtaining more than $50 million in bank loans has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Deborah Ann Weidenhamer also was ordered by a U.S. District Court judge Wednesday to pay full restitution.

Weidenhamer previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of bank fraud.

She was the owner and CEO of American Auction Company Inc., a Phoenix-based business that provided auction and appraisal services.

Despite her business losing money every year since at least 2009, Weidenhamer persuaded multiple banks to lend her money by submitting fabricated financial statements between 2008 and 2013.

Her total line of credit increased from $10 million in 2008 to $55 million in 2015.

Auditors discovered the fraud early last year and lenders declared the loan in default.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video