July 13, 2017 4:50 PM

Trump nominates 2 for federal judgeships in Alabama

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

President Donald Trump is nominating two attorneys to become federal judges for north Alabama.

The White House says Annemarie Carney Axon and Liles C. Burke will both will U.S. District Court judgeships if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Axon is a litigation attorney with the Birmingham-based law firm of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff and Brandt. She often handles cases involving businesses, estates and trusts in trial and appellate courts.

Axon earned her law degree from the University of Alabama in 1999.

Burke is a member of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. He previously was a county judge in his native Marshall County and a city judge in Arab.

Burke graduated from the Alabama law school in 1994.

