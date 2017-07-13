3 officers involved in shooting that injured man identified

New Hampshire authorities have identified the three officers from the Keene Police Department involved in a July 10 shooting that injured a man.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday the two officers who discharged their weapons were Sgt. Christopher Simonds, who has approximately 16 years of law enforcement experience, and Police Officer Mark Cotton, who has approximately three years of law enforcement experience.
Police Officer Matthew Bomberg, with approximately six years of experience, also was present at the time of the shooting, but did not discharge a weapon. The injured man, 28-year-old Patrick Letendre, is recovering.
MacDonald said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain actively under investigation.
