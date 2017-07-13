Farr gets another crack at North Carolina federal judgeship

The chief attorney defending North Carolina redistricting maps and a voter identification law authored by Republican state legislators is getting another chance at a federal judgeship vacant for more than 11 years.
The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Thomas Farr as a U.S. District Court judge for a region covering 44 counties from Raleigh to the coast. Farr has backing from Republican U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.
If confirmed by the Senate, Farr would fill the judgeship he was nominated to in 2006 by President George W. Bush. Farr never got a vote.
The position has sat empty since the end of 2005, making it the longest federal judicial vacancy in the country. President Barack Obama's nominations to the judgeship were scuttled.
