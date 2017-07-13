More Politics News

July 13, 2017 7:40 PM

Brazil foreign ministry hit by barrage of malicious emails

By RAPHAEL SATTER and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it was forced to disconnect from the internet for several hours after being bombarded by malicious emails.

The ministry said in a statement that technicians unplugged its internet connections after every email address in its system received a virus. It said service was restored after an eight-hour outage and no damage was detected to its network.

It is not unheard of for government agencies to take extreme measures to fight hackers. In 2014, the U.S. State Department took its unclassified email system offline for several days in an effort to kick out persistent intruders.

