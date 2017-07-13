Capito cites Medicaid concerns in review of new GOP proposal

West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll review the new Senate Republican leadership proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act but still has "serious concerns" about the Medicaid provisions.
In a statement Thursday, Capito says any replacement bill "must provide access to affordable health care coverage for West Virginians, including our large Medicaid population and those struggling with drug addiction."
Capito opposed the previous draft, saying it cut traditional Medicaid too deeply.
About 525,000 of West Virginia's 1.8 million people are enrolled in the program for the poor, disabled and nursing home residents.
About 175,000 joined under the act's expansion.
She told The Associated Press she's not interested in having them dropped out of the system, though changes are needed in Medicaid and the program's commercial insurance.
