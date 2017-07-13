Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The Senate gave final congressional approval to an unpopular overhaul of Brazil's labor laws Tuesday night, providing crucial political support to embattled Temer as he fights a damaging corruption accusation.
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The Senate gave final congressional approval to an unpopular overhaul of Brazil's labor laws Tuesday night, providing crucial political support to embattled Temer as he fights a damaging corruption accusation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The Senate gave final congressional approval to an unpopular overhaul of Brazil's labor laws Tuesday night, providing crucial political support to embattled Temer as he fights a damaging corruption accusation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo

More Politics News

July 13, 2017 3:23 PM

Embattled Brazil president signs labor reform into law

The Associated Press
SAO PAULO

President Michel Temer has signed into law a controversial labor reform that is a key part of his plan to revive Brazil's moribund economy and boost his own embattled leadership.

A dramatic sit-in in the Senate earlier this week threatened to sink the bill, but the body eventually passed it.

Temer has been heralding the victory this week as he fights for his political life in the face of a corruption charge. The lower house of Congress will decide if he stands trial.

Temer argues that the labor law and other measures will help bolster Brazil's economy, which recently began growing again after a prolonged recession. The legislation will allow agreements negotiated between employers and workers on a range of issues to override current labor law.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video