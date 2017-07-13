Delaware officials postpone hearing on prevailing wage rules

Gov. John Carney has agreed to cancel a scheduled public hearing next week on proposed new regulations regarding Delaware's prevailing wage law, which was a bone of contention during recent budget negotiations in the legislature.
In a letter to Carney on Thursday, Republican legislative leaders noted that the proposed changes were never mentioned during lengthy discussions by lawmakers regarding the prevailing wage. The letter also suggests that Carney himself was unaware of the initiative.
The prevailing wage law sets pay scales, often driven by union wages, for laborers on public works projects. Republicans say it unnecessarily drives up taxpayer costs on government construction projects.
A spokesman for Carney said the governor believes it's appropriate to delay the regulatory process to allow for additional discussion.
