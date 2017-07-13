Dusty Johnson: Congressional campaign raises over $120K

Dusty Johnson's congressional campaign says that he has raised more than $120,000 in the second quarter of 2017.
Johnson's campaign on Thursday announced fundraising numbers in his 2018 bid to succeed U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, who is running for governor. Johnson says that he ended the quarter with more than $288,000 in the bank.
Johnson was elected to the Public Utilities Commission in 2004 and re-elected in 2010. He later served as Gov. Dennis Daugaard's chief of staff until 2014.
Johnson is competing with Secretary of State Shantel Krebs in the Republican primary for South Dakota's lone House seat. Krebs didn't immediately return a telephone message requesting comment.
