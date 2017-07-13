FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sits in a studio during his radio program, "Ask the Governor" in Ewing, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Chris Residents of the traditionally liberal New Jersey town of Montclair want Republican Gov. Chris Christie to hold a town hall there after he called residents communists. This follows his heated back and forth Monday, July 11, 2017, with a WFAN sports talk radio caller Mike Goldstein, who called in as “Mike from Montclair.” Christie’s comments came during a two-day audition for a job at the sports radio station.
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sits in a studio during his radio program, "Ask the Governor" in Ewing, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Chris Residents of the traditionally liberal New Jersey town of Montclair want Republican Gov. Chris Christie to hold a town hall there after he called residents communists. This follows his heated back and forth Monday, July 11, 2017, with a WFAN sports talk radio caller Mike Goldstein, who called in as "Mike from Montclair." Christie's comments came during a two-day audition for a job at the sports radio station.

July 13, 2017 2:54 PM

Liberal town has Mike from Montclair's back against Christie

The Associated Press
MONTCLAIR, N.J.

Residents of a traditionally liberal New Jersey town want Republican Gov. Chris Christie to hold a town hall there after he called them communists.

NJ.com reports a Change.org petition created by a group of residents in Montclair is asking Christie to appear for a town hall meeting. This follows Christie's heated back and forth Monday with WFAN sports talk radio caller Mike Goldstein, who called in as Mike from Montclair.

Goldstein complained about Christie visiting a beach that was closed to the public because of a government shutdown. Christie said, "I love getting calls from communists in Montclair."

The petition says Montclair residents would like to hold Christie accountable for his eight years in office.

Christie's comments came during a two-day audition for a job at the New York sports radio station.

