Liberal town has Mike from Montclair's back against Christie

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sits in a studio during his radio program, "Ask the Governor" in Ewing, N.J. Residents of the traditionally liberal New Jersey town of Montclair want Republican Gov. Chris Christie to hold a town hall there after he called residents communists. This follows his heated back and forth Monday, July 11, 2017, with a WFAN sports talk radio caller Mike Goldstein, who called in as "Mike from Montclair." Christie's comments came during a two-day audition for a job at the sports radio station.