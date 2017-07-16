Triangle taxi drivers losing fares to Uber, Lyft

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 16 - In this Friday, June 23, 2017 photo, American First Cab driver Johnson Umeh waits for riders along Martin Street near the GoRaleigh bus terminal in Raleigh, N.C. Umeh has driven for 15 years, and has seen his business suffer because of competition from ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber. The News & Observer via AP Robert Willett