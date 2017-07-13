Massachusetts budget chair Dempsey leaving for lobbying firm

FILE - In this July 30, 2010 file photo, State Rep. Brian Dempsey, D-Haverhill, speaks alongside House Speaker Robert DeLeo, right, about an economic development bill at the Statehouse in Boston. Dempsey, chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, announced Thursday, July 13, 2017, he will resign from the Legislature to join a prominent Boston lobbying firm. Dempsey was widely viewed as the most likely candidate to succeed DeLeo when he chooses to retire. Josh Reynolds, File AP Photo