July 13, 2017 1:35 PM

Albany, Oregon, council rejects equity language

The Associated Press
ALBANY, Ore.

The Albany Human Relations Commission municipal code will not include the words "diversity" and "equity."

The Albany City Council voted against changing the code to include those words while removing the word "harmonious."

The Albany Democrat-Herald newspaper reports (https://is.gd/qthHPe ) the council meeting room was filled beyond capacity Wednesday. Most speakers favored including the new language, citing Oregon's history of racial inequity and personal stories about a lack of harmony in Albany.

Others took exception to Councilman Rich Kellum's opposition to the proposed changes at a previous meeting, when he said diversity and equity were buzzwords used by Black Lives Matter and other groups.

Kellum was among the majority in the 4-2 vote against adding the equity language.

