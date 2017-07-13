Anti-death penalty prosecutor pulled over in traffic stop

FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala, during a news conference on the steps of the Orange County Courthouse, announces that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. There was nothing unusual about a June 19 traffic stop in Orlando -- except the driver happened to be Ayala, Florida’s first African-American state attorney, who also happens to be in a legal fight with the governor over the death penalty. Orlando Sentinel via AP, File Joe Burbank