Fearing attacks, Egypt's churches suspend pilgrimages, trips

FILE - In this Friday, May 26, 2017 file photo, Coptic Christians shout slogans after the funeral service of some of the victims of a bus attack, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt. Egyptian churches are suspending pilgrimages, holidays and conferences for the remainder of July and August 2017 after authorities warned about possible attacks by Islamic militants. ﻿ Amr Nabil, File AP Photo