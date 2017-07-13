House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., meets with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., meets with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., meets with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

More Politics News

July 13, 2017 12:11 PM

Speaker looks at modernizing dress code in House

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Speaker Paul Ryan says the House is looking at modernizing its dress code.

The Wisconsin Republican told reporters on Thursday that he has spoken to the sergeant at arms about the dress code, which has drawn considerable attention on blogs and Twitter.

Women are barred from wearing sleeveless attire in Speakers' Lobby, a corridor off the House floor. Men are required to wear jackets and ties. Ryan also has reminded lawmakers to dress properly when entering the House chamber.

Ryan said the House is looking at modernizing enforcement of the rules. Reporters have been stopped from entering Speakers' Lobby if they are not appropriately dressed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

View More Video