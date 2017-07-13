Montana Historical Society lists budget cuts

The Montana Historical Society has released its plans for absorbing a 16 percent budget cut expected due to a decrease in state revenues.
Director Bruce Whittenberg says the Society will lay off eight full- or part-time workers, some will see reduced hours or different responsibilities and some employees are retiring.
The museum will cut its Saturday reference library hours, end its Thursday evening programs and end guided tours of the state Capitol building, effective Aug. 18.
The executive committee of the society's board approved the plans last week for $600,000 in cuts.
Legislation passed earlier this year triggers two levels of budget cuts if state tax revenues aren't met. Whittenberg says the museum is preparing for a worst-case scenario.
The historical society's full board will consider the plan on July 20.
Comments