NC changes governors, keeps cancer-causing chemical standard

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's environmental agency is keeping for now the same standard for a cancer-causing contaminant in well water that led Cooper to blast the Republican he defeated last fall.
The state Department of Environmental Quality says a science advisory board will study how much hexavalent chromium is safe to ingest and offer suggestions.
The agency last week announced guidelines for well-water-filtering systems that Duke Energy will be required by law to install for neighbors of its North Carolina coal-ash dumps. The department set the standard at 10 parts per billion for all types of chromium despite state health officials arguing a far lower level was needed for human safety.
Former Gov. Pat McCrory's administration also adopted the looser standard, which the Democrat Cooper criticized last year.
