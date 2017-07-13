More Politics News

July 13, 2017 11:58 AM

NC changes governors, keeps cancer-causing chemical standard

By EMERY P. DALESIO Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's environmental agency is keeping for now the same standard for a cancer-causing contaminant in well water that led Cooper to blast the Republican he defeated last fall.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says a science advisory board will study how much hexavalent chromium is safe to ingest and offer suggestions.

The agency last week announced guidelines for well-water-filtering systems that Duke Energy will be required by law to install for neighbors of its North Carolina coal-ash dumps. The department set the standard at 10 parts per billion for all types of chromium despite state health officials arguing a far lower level was needed for human safety.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory's administration also adopted the looser standard, which the Democrat Cooper criticized last year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

View More Video