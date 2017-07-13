More Politics News

July 13, 2017 10:41 AM

Wisconsin Republicans introduce transportation reform bill

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A group of Republican legislators is circulating a bill that would impose sweeping reforms on the state Department of Transportation.

The measure would repeal prevailing wage laws; allow municipalities to impose wheel taxes only through referendums; require local government approval for roundabouts; shift money for state highway repairs to local transportation assistance programs; and create an DOT inspector general. The bill also lays out alternative methods for delivering road projects, including having a single contractor handle all phases of a project.

The lawmakers who authored the bill said in a memo seeking co-sponsors Thursday that the agency needs reform after an audit earlier this year found it had been under-estimating the cost of highway projects by millions of dollars.

A DOT spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video