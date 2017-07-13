More Politics News

July 13, 2017 10:08 AM

Another Maryland town considers enfranchising noncitizens

The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md.

A Maryland university town is considering allowing residents who are not United States citizens to vote in municipal elections.

WTOP-FM reports College Park's mayor and council have taken up the issue, which will be put to a vote Aug. 8. Residents offered their perspectives on the proposal at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Laurence Provost said he opposed extending the right to vote in local elections to noncitizens, saying that voting is a privilege and requires certain standards.

Twelve-year-old Arun Ivatury supported the proposal, saying it was unfair that noncitizen residents couldn't vote despite paying property taxes and owning businesses. He said the Constitution didn't prevent municipalities from allowing noncitizens to vote.

Several Maryland municipalities allow noncitizen residents to vote in municipal elections, including Takoma Park, Hyattsville and Mt. Rainier.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video