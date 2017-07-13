Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold laughs with his wife Danielle Reinke during their wedding ceremony at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire House on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Leechburg, Pa. The 39-year-old chief who is also licensed to run his own fireworks business, was injured when a shell exploded June 24, losing his left hand and lower arm. Diebold was released from a Pittsburgh hospital a week before the wedding and eventually hopes to resume his police duties wearing a prosthetic limb.
Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold laughs with his wife Danielle Reinke during their wedding ceremony at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire House on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Leechburg, Pa. The 39-year-old chief who is also licensed to run his own fireworks business, was injured when a shell exploded June 24, losing his left hand and lower arm. Diebold was released from a Pittsburgh hospital a week before the wedding and eventually hopes to resume his police duties wearing a prosthetic limb. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP Nate Smallwood

July 13, 2017 4:49 PM

Police chief who lost arm to fireworks married 18 days later

The Associated Press
LEECHBURG, Pa.

A Pennsylvania police chief who lost part of his arm in a fireworks explosion at the borough's fireman's carnival has been married 18 days later.

Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold married Danielle Reinke in a ceremony attended by about 200 people along the Kiskiminetas River on Wednesday evening.

The 39-year-old chief is also licensed to run his own fireworks business. He was injured when a shell exploded June 24, and he lost his left hand and lower arm.

Diebold was released from a Pittsburgh hospital a week before the wedding and eventually hopes to resume his police duties wearing a prosthetic limb.

Mayor Shawn Lerch officiated the wedding and issued a proclamation honoring three emergency workers who saved Diebold's life, using a belt as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

