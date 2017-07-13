Police chief who lost arm to fireworks married 18 days later

Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold laughs with his wife Danielle Reinke during their wedding ceremony at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire House on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Leechburg, Pa. The 39-year-old chief who is also licensed to run his own fireworks business, was injured when a shell exploded June 24, losing his left hand and lower arm. Diebold was released from a Pittsburgh hospital a week before the wedding and eventually hopes to resume his police duties wearing a prosthetic limb. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP Nate Smallwood