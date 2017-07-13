European Union takes legal action against Hungary on NGO law

FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, supporters of Hungary's political opposition display a banner during an anti-government protest, at Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Budapest, Hungary. The European Union has launched legal action against Hungary because of new rules seen discriminating against civic groups which receive funds from abroad. The European Commission said Thursday July 13, 2017 that the law approved by Hungary’s parliament in June “could prevent NGOs from raising funds and would restrict their ability to carry out their work.” MTI via AP, file Balazs Mohai