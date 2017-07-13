More Politics News

July 13, 2017 8:43 AM

2 appointed to Ivey Cabinet

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Two people are joining the Cabinet of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Ivey's office says Jim Purcell has been named acting secretary of Information Technology, and Todd Cotton is acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

Purcell has worked as the chief operations officer of the Alabama Office of Information Technology since December 2016. The position involves overseeing all the shared services the agency offers in the state.

Cotton has the chief fiscal officer and assistant commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services since 2015.

Purcell replaces Joanne Hale at Information Technology and Cotton replaces Neal Morrison with the seniors agency.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video