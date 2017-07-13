More Politics News

July 13, 2017 8:36 AM

US weekly requests for jobless aid fall to 247,000

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, as the number of people seeking benefits has stayed near historic lows pointing to a robust job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly unemployment applications fell by 3,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 247,000. The less volatile four-week average rose by 2,250 to 245,750.

Applications are a close indication of layoffs. Jobless claims have come in below 300,000 for 123 weeks in a row. That's the longest such stretch since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller.

Employers have hired this year at a slower pace as the unemployment rate has fallen to a healthy 4.4 percent. The Labor Department's report for June showed that U.S. employers added a robust 222,000 jobs, the most in four months.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video