North Korea's bomb program under 3 generations of Kim family

In this combination of file photos, North Korean leaders from past to present, from left to right: Kim Il Sung in 1980; Kim Jong Il in 2010; and Kim Jong Un in 2017; in Pyongyang, North Korea. For nearly 70 years, the three generations of the Kim family have run North Korea with an absolute rule that tolerates no dissent. The ruling family has devoted much of the country's scarce resources to its military but has constantly feared Washington is intent on destroying the authoritarian government. Korean Central News Agency