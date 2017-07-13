More Politics News

July 13, 2017 7:59 AM

South Carolina official identifies man killed by officer

The Associated Press
LAKE VIEW, S.C.

State police are trying to determine what happened when a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in rural South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Katherine Richardson said investigators and crime scene specialists were in Lake View near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line Wednesday afternoon.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said Wednesday evening the man was 40-year-old James Gerald Davis of Lake View. Davis' body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Sheriff's Capt. Cliff Arnette said the deputy involved was not hurt. The officer's name hasn't been released. Arnette didn't release details of what led to the shooting.

Lake View is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.

