New police station unveiled in Baltimore

A Baltimore police station has unveiled its newly renovated building that was once barricaded and watched over by National Guard troops in response to rioting following the death of Freddie Gray.
The Baltimore Sun reports the unveiling of the Western District police station on Wednesday was made possible through a public-private partnership that linked the city of Baltimore with companies such as Under Armour and Comcast. The $4.5 million renovation features a garden with community seating and a gym for the district's officers.
Former Under Armour executive Scott Plank says his intention was to help officers move from "warriors to guardians" by enhancing their work environment.
The project was announced in May 2016, as a way to improve the relationship between police and the community in West Baltimore.
