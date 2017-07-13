Des Moines plans to repair thousands of gravesites

The City Council has decided to repair thousands of gravesites in Des Moines' city-owned cemeteries.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports (http://bit.ly/2t6GTeZ ) that Des Moines Parks and Recreation will spend $50,000 to start repairs. Half the money will come from the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.
Officials plan to clean old markers, repair broken monuments and straighten sunken stones.
Jen Fletcher, with Des Moines Parks and Recreation, says the city's long-term goal is to restore the gravesites and make them last up to 200 years more. The city hopes the program will help it better market city cemeteries.
Officials want to start the first repairs this summer and finish them by the end of November.
