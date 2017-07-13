Education official offers apology for sexual assault remarks

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas. The Education Department's civil rights chief says she's sorry for making "flippant" remarks attributing 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims to both parties being drunk. Baylor University will look to rebuild its reputation and perhaps its football program after an outside review found administrators mishandled allegations of sexual assault and the team operated under the perception it was above the rules. LM Otero, File AP Photo