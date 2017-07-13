More Politics News

July 13, 2017 2:30 AM

Hattiesburg woman can stand trial for threatening 3 judges

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening three judges has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

The Hattiesburg-American reports 57-year-old Debbie Foret was indicted on four charges — three counts of retaliation against a public servant and one for cyberstalking — by a Forrest County grand jury in December 2016.

She is accused of threatening Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans, Chancery Judge Johnny Williams and Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.

Three days after allegedly making the threats, Foret barricaded herself in her Lamar County home when officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest, causing a standoff of five hours. She was taken into custody without incident.

Foret's trial date is set for Aug. 22.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

View More Video