July 13, 2017 1:59 AM

Hogan to attend National Governors Association meeting

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to attend the National Governors Association meeting.

Hogan is set to be in Providence, Rhode Island, for the meeting on Thursday. It runs through Saturday.

More than 30 governors will be meeting to discuss topics like cybersecurity and federal-state collaboration.

Other topics include the global economy and trade, as well as flood prevention.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver an opening keynote address on Friday, followed by a keynote speech by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  Comments  

