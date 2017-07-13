Schumer: NY power plants vulnerable to cyberattack

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says New York state's power plants are vulnerable to cyberattacks and that Washington must do more to ensure their security.
The Democrat said Wednesday that he has written to the secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy seeking an update on efforts to improve cybersecurity at critical facilities such as power plants.
He says that reports that hackers have targeted power plants should serve as a "wake up call" that the facilities could be at risk.
Schumer says the federal government must to more to safeguard power stations from attacks that could disrupt the power grid.
Specifically, Schumer wants any infrastructure bill that passes Congress to include funding for cybersecurity upgrades at power plants and other vital facilities.
