More Politics News

July 12, 2017 10:57 PM

Judge reverses decision to grant bond in rifle case

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A federal judge in Chicago reversed his decision to grant bond to a man tied to a rifle used to shoot two police officers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim on Wednesday ordered Charles Williams held without bond.

The 37-year-old Williams is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The charge stems from a June 16 gun deal involving a police informant.

Prosecutors alleged in a filing last week that Williams admitted providing two military-style assault rifles to a street gang. They claim one of the rifles was used in May to wound two Chicago police officers.

Kim criticized prosecutors for asking him to reconsider placement of Williams on home confinement. He said it endangered Williams.

Defense attorney Robert Rascia says he will find a new home for Williams in an effort to have his bond reinstated.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

View More Video