Judge reverses decision to grant bond in rifle case

A federal judge in Chicago reversed his decision to grant bond to a man tied to a rifle used to shoot two police officers.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim on Wednesday ordered Charles Williams held without bond.
The 37-year-old Williams is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The charge stems from a June 16 gun deal involving a police informant.
Prosecutors alleged in a filing last week that Williams admitted providing two military-style assault rifles to a street gang. They claim one of the rifles was used in May to wound two Chicago police officers.
Kim criticized prosecutors for asking him to reconsider placement of Williams on home confinement. He said it endangered Williams.
Defense attorney Robert Rascia says he will find a new home for Williams in an effort to have his bond reinstated.
