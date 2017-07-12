Judge: Colorado Springs police fitness test discriminatory

A federal judge has ruled that a fitness test given to Colorado Springs police officers discriminated against women and violated civil rights laws.
U.S. District Judge Richard Matsch ruled in favor of 12 plaintiffs Wednesday, saying the test "shamed and ostracized" women and provided "meaningless" results.
Matsch ruled that retroactively imposing the requirement on women who have invested their lives as career police officers was fundamentally unfair. The Gazette reports https://goo.gl/TqYVCP performing poorly on the test left officers at risk of losing their jobs, and significantly more women than men failed it.
A call to the police department's spokesman wasn't immediately returned, and Colorado Springs spokeswoman Kim Melchor says the city is reviewing the ruling.
An attorney for the women says a hearing will be scheduled to determine monetary damages.
