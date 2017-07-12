Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor exchange harsh words during a promotional stop in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas.
July 12, 2017 9:24 PM

McGregor makes fun of Mayweather's tax problems

The Associated Press
TORONTO

UFC star Conor McGregor played to a partisan Toronto audience and made fun of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s tax problems at the second stop of their four-city promotional tour.

They are scheduled to meet in an exhibition boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in mixed-martial arts, was clearly the fan favorite Wednesday at the open-air Budweiser Stage.

The Irishman drew cheers with a profanity-laced tirade and encouraged the crowd to chant expletives at Mayweather.

Mayweather produced a backpack filled with thousands of dollars in bills before grabbing an Irish flag and draping it over his shoulders to mock McGregor.

