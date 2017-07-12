More Politics News

July 12, 2017 8:50 PM

California deputy released from hospital after shot to face

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Authorities say a Sacramento County transit deputy who was shot in the face at a light-rail station last month has been released from the hospital.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Goncalves said Wednesday that 25-year-old Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's department, still faces months of recovery including additional surgeries.

Nicory Marquis Spann is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a firearm. Authorities say the 27-year-old shot Ladwig with his own service weapon June 27 after the two got into a fight.

Ladwig has had multiple surgeries. Goncalves says he expects to make a full recovery.

Spann returns to court on July 21. He has yet to enter a plea and remains jailed in lieu of bail.

