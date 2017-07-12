More Politics News

July 12, 2017 8:32 PM

Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump intervened to allow a group of Afghan girls into the country to participate in a robotics competition.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the president's intervention Wednesday.

Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition this month. But their visa applications to enter the U.S. were denied twice, sparking public backlash.

The girls would have had to participate from afar from their hometown in western Afghanistan had the U.S. not reverse course.

The news was first reported by Politico.

