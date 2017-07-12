Q&A: California looks to keep landmark climate policy alive

Gov. Jerry Brown is racing to convince state lawmakers to extend California's cap-and-trade program which puts a price on carbon emitted by polluters, including oil refineries like the Valero Benicia Refinery seen Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Benicia, Calif. The program has been closely watched around the world as a market-based way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it expires in 2020. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo