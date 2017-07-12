Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The two are scheduled to fight in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
July 12, 2017 4:46 PM

Mayweather has history of tax woes; $7M from 2010 unresolved

By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

The IRS still has Floyd Mayweather Jr. on the hook for $7.2 million in taxes from 2010, according to records that show a lien as unresolved for the year he fought Shane Mosley.

That's on top of the $22.2 million the undefeated boxer nicknamed "Money" owes in 2015 taxes , when he earned $200 million for a fight against Manny Pacquiao. He brushed off the tax debt in comments to reporters on Tuesday at the start of his tour to promote an Aug. 26 boxing match against Irish MMA star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather's public bravado about his wealth doesn't match up with county records in Las Vegas and his own petition to the U.S. Tax Court in Washington.

A petition filed by Mayweather last week argues that as wealthy as he is, he doesn't have the cash on hand to pay his debt for 2015. The IRS refused a direct request by the fighter to pay in installments until he is paid for the fight, and the agency said it intends to levy Mayweather.

It's the latest in a cycle for Mayweather, who paid $15.5 million in taxes for 2001, 2003-2007 and 2009 only after the IRS filed liens against him, according to documents filed to the Clark County Recorder in Las Vegas.

Mayweather's tax attorney did not return messages seeking comment from The Associated Press. Mayweather's business manager, Leonard Ellerbe, referred questions to the attorney.

